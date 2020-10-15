MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow opened her Thursday night show with an apparent jab at NBC’s town hall with President Donald Trump. She did, however, offer praise for how Savannah Guthrie conducted the event.

Guthrie hosted Trump for an hour-long town hall on Thursday night, where she subjected him to an intense barrage of questions on a wide spread of topics. Maddow picked things up on MSNBC afterwards, and she immediately distanced herself from the town hall and reminding viewers that it only happened because Trump refused to abide by the rules set for the second 2020 presidential debate.

“Well, that happened,” Maddow said. “Let me remind you that what you just saw was a production of NBC News. We are MSNBC. We did not produce that event. We simulcast it here with along with CNBC, but that was a strange replacement for what was otherwise supposed to be the second presidential debate of this general election season.”

The Daily Beast’s Max Tani noted that Maddow has been making her anger obvious since NBC announced their Trump town hall in direct competition with the one former Vice President Joe Biden held on ABC.

Maddow has not been subtle over the past several days in expressing her displeasure at NBC’s decision to air the Trump town hall at the same time as the ABC Biden town hall https://t.co/YBLJCgljS9 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) October 16, 2020

As Maddow moved to sum up the Trump town hall, she gave props to Guthrie by acknowledging news was made thanks to the “sharp questioning” of her colleague.

