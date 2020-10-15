NBC’s Savannah Guthrie Hailed By Journalists for Relentless Interrogation of Trump at Town Hall: ‘Masterclass’

It was an event met with a great deal of criticism beforehand. But many skeptics were won over by the performance of the moderator.

Today Show host Savannah Guthrie was widely hailed by her journalistic peers on Thursday night, following her relentless interrogation of President Donald Trump at an NBC News town hall in Miami.

Guthrie grilled the president on a variety of subjects, including; when Trump last took a test for Covid-19 prior to his positive result on Oct. 1, his refusal to condemn the QAnon conspiracy theory, and his promoting a theory that Osama bin Laden was not actually killed in a Navy SEAL raid, but rather a body double.

The praise was nearly universal.

“One of the best moments of Savannah Guthrie’s career,” CNN’s Brian Stelter wrote.

He was not alone in expressing such glowing sentiments.

Savannah Guthrie was good. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) October 16, 2020

Well done by Savannah Guthrie https://t.co/ZX7l4vnek4 — lisa mirando (@LisaMirandoCNN) October 16, 2020

Who has taken on Trump better than Savannah Guthrie? — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 16, 2020

For everyone who @me for the last 24 hours about whether Savannah Guthrie would hold his feet to the fire..you can apologize to me now. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 16, 2020

Savannah Guthrie is doing a phenomenal job tonight. — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) October 16, 2020

On second thought, maybe Guthrie should just take the whole town hall.. — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) October 16, 2020

Savannah Guthrie is putting on a masterclass. Having fact checks ready. Not letting lengthy filibusters. Sharp questions, cutting in regularly to set the record straight and keep things focused. Very similar to Wallace/Swan interviews. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 16, 2020

I’m impressed with Guthrie’s preparedness so far – she’s been ready for some of Trump’s regular false claims. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 16, 2020

Given the backlash against @NBCNews for holding its Trump town hall now, there was insane pressure on @savannahguthrie to press @potus at every step. That is exactly what she is doing, to superb effect. — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) October 16, 2020

