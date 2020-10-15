comScore

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie Hailed By Journalists for Relentless Interrogation of Trump at Town Hall: ‘Masterclass’

By Joe DePaoloOct 15th, 2020, 10:00 pm

It was an event met with a great deal of criticism beforehand. But many skeptics were won over by the performance of the moderator.

Today Show host Savannah Guthrie was widely hailed by her journalistic peers on Thursday night, following her relentless interrogation of President Donald Trump at an NBC News town hall in Miami.

Guthrie grilled the president on a variety of subjects, including; when Trump last took a test for Covid-19 prior to his positive result on Oct. 1, his refusal to condemn the QAnon conspiracy theory, and his promoting a theory that Osama bin Laden was not actually killed in a Navy SEAL raid, but rather a body double.

The praise was nearly universal.

“One of the best moments of Savannah Guthrie’s career,” CNN’s Brian Stelter wrote.

He was not alone in expressing such glowing sentiments.

