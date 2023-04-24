‘We’re Not Talking About Tucker’: Hannity Dunks on Ousted Don Lemon, Briefly Mentions Carlson, Who Was Also Fired Monday

Fox News host Sean Hannity mocked the ouster of CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday and also briefly alluded to Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox.

The conservative cable news network terminated its top-rated host less than a week after it agreed to pay $787.5 million in a defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. The network is also facing a lawsuit brought by a former Tucker Carlson Tonight producer, who claims the company tolerated sexual harassment and misogyny in the workplace. The company denies the allegations.

Lemon, meanwhile, was given the boot at CNN after multiple clashes with his co-hosts and drama behind the scenes.

During a segment about Lemon on Monday’s Hannity, the Fox host mentioned his former Fox colleague, albeit briefly

“We’re not talking about Tucker,” he said. “I don’t really have any details on it. But he had a massive audience and has a huge following. This guy had nobody.”

“And then he got demoted,” replied Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway. “He lost his primetime show. He spun it as, ‘This is really good to me to have to wake up before noon.'”

Lemon’s tenure at CNN became increasingly rocky in recent months. Last year, he lost his primetime show Don Lemon Tonight and moved to CNN This Morning, where he clashed with his two female co-hosts.

In one cringeworthy moment, Lemon told Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow when women aren’t in their prime.

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable,” he said, referring to a proposal by Nikki Haley mandating cognitive tests to politicians in their 70s. “I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are suddenly not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, When a woman is in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

His remark prompted disbelief and pushback from his co-hosts.

Watch above via Fox News.

