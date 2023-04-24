BREAKING: Don Lemon Announces Firing From CNN in Scathing Statement Blasting Network Leadership

CNN This Morning host Don Lemon announced on Monday that he has been terminated at the network.

Lemon announced his firing on Twitter, blasting the network’s management and saying “it is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.

Lemon’s firing was confirmed by CNN Chairman Chris Licht in a company memo, which was also shared in part by the network’s PR team:

The cable news media witnessed a major bloodbath on Monday since the news of Lemon’s firing broke shortly after Fox News announced that they’ve parted ways with their top host, Tucker Carlson. While Carlson’s departure comes after Fox News’ $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, Lemon has been under fire in recent months as well.

Lemon drew bipartisan criticism back in February when he commented that 51-year-old presidential candidate Nikki Haley is past her “prime” as a woman. This marked a flashpoint in tensions at the time between Lemon and his CNN This Morning cohosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

A more recent report accused Lemon of menacing and demeaning his colleagues over the years. Both Lemon and the network denied the contents of the report.

UPDATE — 1:10 p.m. ET: CNN’s PR team released a statement disputing Lemon on the background behind his firing.

“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate,” they said. “He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

