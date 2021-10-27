Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said on Wednesday that she would vote against the bipartisan infrastructure bill if it comes before a vote in the House of Representatives – something that House Democratic leadership is expected to do.

Progressive Democrats have repeatedly said that they would not vote for the bipartisan bill, which passed the Senate in April, unless there is legislation that deals with social issues such as climate change. Moderate and liberal progressives have said they would do the reverse.

“We’ve had frameworks for six months. And we’ve seen how much those frameworks have changed, been taken back, etc. We need text. You know, we need text,” she told CNN’s Manu Raju. “I think we can talk a little bit, there’s flexibility around process, but we need confirmed text.”

“So if this comes to the floor tomorrow, infrastructure bill, you’re a no,” prompted CNN’s Raju.

“I don’t see how ethically I can vote to increase U.S. climate emissions,” Ocasio-Cortez replied, confirming her intent to oppose the bill.

Raju noted that a larger price tag simply isn’t feasible this week, despite AOC’s opposition to the smaller one, especially while Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are still negotiating on “that larger package” that’s before the Senate.’

Watch above, via CNN.

