White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows went off on Donald Trump’s relatives on Sunday when pressed on their negative comments and revelations about the president.

During an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Meadows was asked about how Mary Trump, the president’s niece, released a series of recordings she collected from conversations with Maryanne Trump Barry, the president’s older sister. In the recordings, Trump Barry seemed to confirm the allegation that the president had to pay someone to take his SATs, plus she described her brother as an unprincipled liar.

When Meadows was asked to respond to this, he dismissed it as “just another day and another attack that we continue to see.” He also went after Mary Trump by asking “what family member tapes another family member for 15 hours secretly?”

“I can tell you that I have never met [Judge Barry],” Meadows said. “I was at [Robert Trump’s] funeral the other day, I was hoping to meet her there. She didn’t show up for her brother’s funeral.”

As Meadows continued to gush about Trump, Stephanopoulos continued to press him on the president’s sister corroborating the allegation he cheated on his SATs.

“Why would his sister lie about it in what she thought was a private conversation? Does the president have any evidence to back up his denial?”

Meadows largely shrugged this off to praise Trump some more before returning to attack Mary:

I can tell you a number of other things that supposedly have been alleged, that the president doesn’t read much. You may see it when he goes to Marine One, there’s a cardboard box that’s brought on Marine One. What’s in there are clippings each and every day. He reads probably more than anyone I know, which causes me to have to read more…So listen, this is politics as usual by a niece that was written out of a will, that just has an ax to grind because she wants Joe Biden to be president.

Watch above, via ABC.

