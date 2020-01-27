President Donald Trump‘s Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham joined Fox Bussiness’ Lou Dobbs tonight to blast John Bolton over his new tell-all book, billing the once-national security advisor to Trump as a sellout.

“There is no president who has done what he has done in three years,” Dobbs stated in setting up Grisham before tossing out a question in the form of a statement on Bolton’s new book.

“John Bolton, the president’s former national security advisor writing a book. A tell-all, if you will. I’ve never heard of such a thing, no one I know has ever heard of it. What a rancid, corrupt, absolutely disgusting move for him to have made,” the Fox Bussines host stated.

Grisham then responded to Dobbs sentiment on Bolton, “it’s really unfortunate. Here’s is a man who purports to care about the national security of this country. And to leave the White House and immediately write a book. It’s really disappointing….”

The press secretary then continues on how Bolton’s book might have been timed in relation to news of the book being published in the New York Times.

“Obviously the information came out with the New York Times last night, and a couple hours later magically the pre-order link was live. Really, really unfortunate stuff,” Grisham remarked.

Grisham then elaborated on how President Trump feels about the new book from Bolton.

“I’m sad to see that it’s happening, we don’t even know if what is in the book is going to be true. The president has made clear that none of the things being claimed right now are true.”

Dobbs then claimed that former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz who is disappointed in Bolton, suggested that Bolton should’ve “just get rid of the transcript.”

“He is obviously so profoundly disappointed in John Bolton as frankly are most of us who at one time thought he was a man of principle,” he stated, referring to Fleitz and himself who once saw Bolton as an ally.

“I agree with him. How much does it cost to sell out potential national security in your country?” Grisham floated.

Grisham then boasted to Dobbs how dedicated Trump is to spending taxpayer money wisely while adding that Trump wants European countries to pay their fair share.

The press secretary then continued by stating that Trump closely watches “foreign aid being sent overseas and making sure it’s used wisely, and there is no corruption tided to it,” adding that even “John Bolton knows it.”

Dobbs then took his cue and added additional praise of the president’s accomplishments.

“John Bolton of all people should know all of the successes of this president, and many of those successes coming over the objection of none other than John Bolton,” Dobbs concluded.

