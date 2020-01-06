Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt raised eyebrows by arguing that Americans need to trust the intelligence community without criticism or question in the midst of current tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Throughout Monday’s Fox & Friends, Earhardt said it was “so interesting that people are critical of the president’s decisions, of our intelligence community’s decisions, our general’s decisions” as the Iranian and American governments exchange threats. Earhardt noted that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others have said they can’t publicly release the information they’re currently working with, and that seemed to be good enough for her since she summed it up as “you just have to trust us basically.”

Earhardt’s colleagues mocked the critical reactions to Trump’s handling of the Iran situation, but she took the wheel again throughout the program in order to insist that there must be a plan in the works.

“I’m sure if we are taking out a bad guy, we are ready. We are the most powerful force in the world. We’re not going to take out this terrorist, this dangerous guy without having a plan. You have to trust our military leaders helping the president, sitting in his administration.”

Earhardt’s remarks were picked up online, and numerous reactors found it interesting that she’s being so trusting of the intelligence community now after taking a skeptical, dismissive attitude to their past findings that have not always been favorable to Trump.

So wait, does this mean that the deep state isn’t the enemy any more? https://t.co/jEig8iKCJF — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 6, 2020

These are the same people who spent years arguing that the intelligence community could not be trusted. https://t.co/e4PNbgj5VY — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) January 6, 2020

“You just have to trust” the people I’ve spent years smearing as Deep State operatives. https://t.co/fcUPZN9Hmr — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) January 6, 2020

Coffee. Out of my nose. https://t.co/Axnt36wcBE — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 6, 2020

Then: The intelligence community is “deep state” and can’t be trusted

Now: “You have to trust them…” https://t.co/m9qlYWkJtF — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) January 6, 2020

Quite an about face from three years of the intel community being deep state operatives dedicated to undermining Trump. https://t.co/tZZiDRd2VL — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) January 6, 2020

OH DO YOU FIND IT INTERESTING THAT PEOPLE CRITICIZE THE INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITIES DECISIONS. FASCINATING. https://t.co/G13lRKGuNR — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) January 6, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

