‘WHAT?!’: Laura Ingraham SHOCKED to Learn Trump-Endorsed AZ Candidate Kari Lake Supported Obama

Fox News host Laura Ingraham expressed shock on Thursday that Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, supported former President Barack Obama.

“Is it true that Kari Lake … was she an Obama supporter? I keep thinking that can’t be true because President Trump endorsed her and I don’t know her,” said Ingraham in an interview with Lake’s primary opponent, Karrin Taylor Robson, during her show, The Ingraham Angle. “She could be the greatest person ever. I have no idea. She, I know, she says a lot of very kind of conservative things now. But did she support Obama?”

Robson said Lake supported Obama.

“She did. She donated to Obama,” said Robson. “She knocked doors for Obama.”

“WHAT?” exclaimed Ingraham.

“Her political life and career has been quite interesting from Democrat to independent to Republican to Democrat and, quite frankly, she found God, guns the GOP about a day and a half before she decided to run for governor,” said Robson. “And the voters of Arizona, the more they learn about her, they are coming to the conclusion that I am the candidate to vote for. That’s why we are surging in the polls and that’s why we will keep this momentum going through election day.”

Robson has been endorsed by Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ), former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA), and others. Former Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly considered endorsing Robson, setting up for a clash with Trump, whom he served under, ahead of a possible 2024 bid by both.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com