‘WHEEEEE!’ Joe Scarborough Repeatedly Makes Fun of How DeSantis Threw a Baseball During Soft Fox News Interview

‘What is THAT?!’ Joe Scarborough asked during a slow-motion replay of Ron DeSantis throwing a baseball. Viewers of Tuesday’s Morning Joe might be asking themselves the same question about the curious pig squeal noise repeatedly made by the morning show host designed to make fun of the Florida Governor.

At issue? Fox & Friends aired a notably soft interview with Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade and DeSantis, a portion of which they tossed a baseball back in forth, though curiously, both kept their suit jackets on.

As Jonathan Lemire pointed out, baseball is a big part of the DeSantis story, having played in the little league world series and on the Yale baseball team. And Lemire gamely soldiered on during the five-plus minute segment marked by roughly a dozen “wheees!” exclaimed Scarborough, who was super amused by his joke.

Scarborough took issue with DeSantis’s throwing motion in a bit that was ostensibly designed to give baseball tips to Lemire’s sons, who play little league but was really about mocking the Florida Governor.

Having played and coached little league baseball, I have to say that I didn’t find much wrong with DeSantis throwing motion and that Scarborough’s thorough attempt to mock him on this kind of felt weird to me, but hey, at least it was something unique to write about at Mediaite.

Worth noting that co-host Mika Brzezinski was off during this segment, her absence of which surely meant that the number of Scarborough “whees!” was not limited.

Watch above via MSNBC.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.