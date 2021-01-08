Two days after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building because of baseless claims they had been fed about the 2020 election outcome, White House adviser Peter Navarro continued some of those baseless claims on Fox Business.

Charles Payne asked Navarro about how even some big Trump supporters believe that the riot tarnished President Donald Trump’s legacy.

The president stirred up his supporters for months with baseless, evidence-free claims that the election was “stolen” from him, and he publicly pressured Vice President Mike Pence to fight back and do something that he legally cannot do.

The mob of Trump supporters stormed the capitol while Congress was tallying the votes, hours after the president continued pushing those same baseless claims.

Payne read a statement from Nikki Haley excoriating Trump and saying he will be remembered harshly by history for what he incited.

Navarro praised Trump’s accomplishments and said Trump’s critics “just need to shut up.”

He tried to defend the president before digging in on the same baseless election claims:

“What happened was tragic on Capitol Hill. It should not be laid at the feet of President Donald J. Trump. All the president has been doing since November 3rd, as I document in two reports, the immaculate deception and the art of the steal, is get to the bottom of what half of this country thinks was a stolen election. And we need to have that conversation. That’s not going away.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

