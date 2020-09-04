NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander was shut down by White House staffers as he attempted to ask the president a question as an Oval Office photo op was wrapping up.

“Thank you very much, everybody,” Trump concluded, following his remarks on The Atlantic’s bombshell report, which he billed as “fake news.”

After Trump concluded the event with a “thank you,” staffers could be heard attempting to move members of the press out of the Oval Office, stating, “Let’s go press,” and “Press, let’s go.”

Alexander then attempted to ask Trump one last question.

“Mr. President, about people who were captured or killed,” Alexander stated, to which numerous White House staffers could be heard yelling, “Peter, we’re going” and “Thank you, Peter,” over the reporter’s question.

Watch above, via Fox News.

