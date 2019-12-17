Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain kicked off The View on Tuesday by addressing the explosive clash they had with each other the day before.

The two co-hosts had an intense blow-up on Monday while discussing the impeachment of President Donald Trump, so Goldberg went right into “clean up” by explaining that “things get heated on this show.”

“We’re really passionate, this is our jobs. We come in. We talk to each other. Sometimes we’re not as polite as we could be,” Goldberg said. “That’s just the way it is. This is part of what we do.”

“This is not an indication that women can’t sit around and talk. This is not an indication that we don’t know how to deal with each other on camera. This is happening in real-time. Stuff happens on this show in real-time, and everybody, wherever you sit in all of this, don’t assume that we’re over here with little butcher knives under the table, you know. It just doesn’t work that way. This is our gig, and sometimes it goes off the rails, and it does. So [if] you can say that’s never happened to any of y’all, that you’ve never had this happen, you understand where we’re coming from. So everybody just calm down. It’s a TV show. We’re on together for an hour and we step in poopie, okay? We step in poopie and stuff happens and everybody just calm down.”

McCain followed up by saying she and Goldberg “get along great,” and that “we fight like we’re family.” She said the two of them had a conversation earlier in the morning, and that the clashes on the show reflect the heated conversation people are having with each other throughout the country.

“It’s all good. We’re not tearing the set apart,” McCain said. “Calm down, all of you.”

The conversation continued with Goldberg and McCain discussing whether the coverage of their spat was “sexist.”

Watch above, via ABC.

