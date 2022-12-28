Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes AGAIN for Holocaust Comments After Appearing to Double Down

Whoopi Goldberg apologized yet again for controversial comments about the Holocaust, this time for appearing to double down on a statement that earned her a brief suspension from The View.

Goldberg originally drew pushback for claiming the Holocaust was not motivated by race and was an example of violence between “two White groups of people.” In a new interview, Goldberg made similar points.

“Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision,” she in a new interview with the Times of London.

Goldberg suggested the reaction to her comments was overblown, joking it was like she’d taken a “big old stinky dump” on live television.

“It doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them. That was the point I was making,” she said.

Goldberg released a statement to the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday denying any intention to double down on her original comments and apologizing for any hurt her comments caused.

The comedian said:

Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time. It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in.

I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people. My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not. In this time of rising antisemitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I always stood with the Jewish people and always will.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation League who appeared on The View to discuss Goldberg’s previous comments back in February, said the group appreciates the apology for the second infraction.

Nevertheless, at @ADL we believe in counsel culture, not cancel culture. If Whoopi is truly sincere in her apology and wants to dedicate herself to learning more about the Holocaust and #antisemitism, we will be here. — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) December 28, 2022

“If Whoopi is truly sincere in her apology and wants to dedicate herself to learning more about the Holocaust and #antisemitism, we will be here,” he wrote.

