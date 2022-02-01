BREAKING: Whoopi Goldberg Suspended by ABC Over Holocaust Comments

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from The View for two weeks after she controversially claimed that the Holocaust “isn’t about race.”

During a segment Monday, the show’s panelists discussed a Tennessee school board’s removal of the Holocaust graphic novel Maus from its eighth-grade curriculum.

Sunny Hostin accused members of the board of “banning discussions about race.”

Goldberg opined, “If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race.”

“No, it’s not about race,” Goldberg added after some back and forth. “It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man. That’s what it’s about.”

Goldberg doubled down after some pushback from her fellow cohosts.

“These are two White Groups of people,” she claimed. “Let’s talk about it for what it is, it’s how people treat each other. That’s the problem. It doesn’t matter if you are Black or White, because Black, White, Jews, Italians, everybody eats each other.”

Goldberg later apologized for the comments, but she still earned a two-week suspension from the network, CNN’s Oliver Darcy reported:

BREAKING: Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from “The View” for two weeks, I’m told. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 2, 2022

Darcy further reported that ABC News President Kim Godwin asked Goldberg to take some time to “reflect” on her remarks.

Godwin reportedly added that the network is standing “in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

In a note to staff, ABC News prez Kim Godwin says, “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.” — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 2, 2022

ABC News PR confirmed the news of Goldberg’s suspension in a Tuesday evening tweet.

Prior to Goldberg’s suspension on Tuesday, Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, joined The View where he called on ABC to add a Jewish co-host.

