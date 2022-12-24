Goldberg Defends Holocaust Comments That Earned ‘View’ Suspension: ‘You Would Have Thought That I’d Taken a Big Old Stinky Dump’

Whoopi Goldberg appears far less apologetic these days over comments that earned her a suspension from The View earlier this year.

In an interview this week with the Times of London promoting the movie Till, Goldberg addressed the controversy she sparked earlier this year by claiming the Holocaust was not about race.

“Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision,” Goldberg said when trying to explain her original point.

She also claimed being Jewish is not outwardly identifiable like being Black is.

“It doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them. That was the point I was making,” she said.

The View co-host originally apologized for her remarks in a January statement.

“The Jewish people around the world always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused,” she wrote at the time. She was briefly suspended from the show in February over her comments.

The comedian said in her new interview that the reaction to her comments was like critics reacting to her taking a “big old steamy dump” in front of cameras.

“You would have thought that I’d taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked,” she said.

She also claimed a friend of hers agreed with her original controversial assessment.

“My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race,'” she said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com