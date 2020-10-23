Like many in the media, Whoopi Goldberg was left remarkably impressed by the job that NBC News’ reporter Kristen Welker did as moderator for the final presidential debate, and called on Tucker Carlson, and other Fox News personalities, to apologize for the “nasty way” they had treated her before the debate.

It is worth noting that many Fox News personalities have praised Welker for her moderating, and Carlson never actually criticized Welker on-air, or anywhere else as far as we can tell via a search of TV Eyes transcript database.

Welker did an admirable job moderating a far more effective exchange of ideas, though to be fair, she was aided by a mute button and, more importantly, candidates that were on much better behavior. That’s not to take anything away from the NBC News White House reporter. She deserves every bit of praise she’s received. Which appears to be a natural karmic reaction to the unfair pillorying she received by conservative media.

The conservative media smear appeared to start with a New York Post story about Welker’s parents, which was parroted numerous other opinion shows, though notably, NOT Tucker Carlson. All of which seemed to be a preemptive attempt to undermine her authority and allege bias.

“I want Fox News to apologize to Kristen for the nasty way they have been treating her before this debate,” Goldberg said. “I want them to apologize. I want Tucker Carlson to apologize to her. I want those people that sit in that four-people show to apologize to her for how they tried to really muss up the waters and talk about her like she didn’t know what she was doing.”

Only time will tell if such an apology materializes. Commence holding your breath.

