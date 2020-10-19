Fox & Friends started the week by railing against Kristen Welker’s selection as moderator of the final debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The NBC White House correspondent will preside over the debate on Thursday, which comes after Steve Scully was suspended from C-SPAN for admitting he lied about his Twitter account getting hacked. Scully was supposed to moderate the second debate before it cancelled because Trump said he wouldn’t abide by the virtual format that was being set up after his coronavirus diagnosis.

As Ainsley Earhardt raised questions about Welker on Monday, Brian Kilmeade sarcastically told her to “guess” when she asked, “does she lean toward a certain political party?” After that, the show rolled footage of Welker in order to supposedly impugn her for doing her job as a reporter by asking tough questions to the president and his allies.

“She’s often the most abrasive, most dismissive, most disrespectful reporter in all those briefings,” Kilmeade said. He went on to complain that Welker’s parents have donated to Democrats in the past, that she previously registered as one, and that her debate topics “clearly are from the Democratic playbook.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

