Whoopi Goldberg had to do a bit of backtracking on The View when she misstated what kind of doctorate Jill Biden possesses.

Goldberg and her co-hosts debated what kind of administration Joe Biden will set up, assuming his Super Tuesday triumphs are a prelude to an eventual presidency. As ABC News Jon Karl spoke about how Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar could both be part of Biden’s future government, Goldberg jumped in and said, “I’m hoping Dr. Jill becomes the Surgeon General.”

“She would never do it, but yeah, she’s a hell of a doctor,” Goldberg said. “She’s an amazing doctor.”

Goldberg’s colleagues were perplexed, and as they raised questions about Dr. Biden’s PhD, Goldberg conceded “I could be wrong.” Sunny Hostin was the first to note that Biden is an educator not a physician, so she recommenced the former Second Lady for Betsy Devos’ job as Secretary of Education.

When the show came back from commercial break, Goldberg admitted “I was wrong” about Dr. Biden, preempting the messages she expected from viewers who would try to correct her.

Watch above, via ABC.

