Whoops! These Pollsters Told Fox News Viewers Republicans Would Win Every Tossup Senate Race

On Tuesday, Republicans’ hopes of maintaining 50 seats in the Senate were dashed when Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) defeated Herschel Walker in Georgia’s runoff election. It was the final result in a string of disappointing losses in Senate races Republicans felt were winnable.

Democrats already secured control of the Senate in November’s midterm elections after they defended every seat they already held and also picked up a seat in Pennsylvania. The Georgia campaign was the only outstanding race left, as neither candidate notched a majority of votes last month, which necessitated Tuesday’s runoff per Georgia state law.

Back in October, two pollsters told Sean Hannity that Republicans were all but assured to retake the Senate handily. As the Fox News host went down the list of close races, there was no GOP candidate whose chances of winning they didn’t like. However, their predictions turned out to be woefully misguided.

On Oct. 21, less than three weeks before the midterms, Matt Towery of InsiderAdvantage and Robert Cahaly of the Trafalgar Group appeared on Hannity. They had nothing but good news for the conservative host.

Regarding Republican Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, Cahaly told Hannity, “I think that Bolduc has an excellent chance.”

Bolduc lost by nine points.

In Pennsylvania, Towery and Cahaly predicted Mehmet Oz would defeat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

“I think it’s gonna be tight, but I think Oz has momentum with him,” Towery said. “I think Oz edges it out.”

“I think Oz gets the most votes,” Cahaly added.

Oz lost by nearly five points.

Concerning the race in Nevada, both said Adam Laxalt would unseat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

“Definitely, I think Adam leads the ticket in Nevada this time.” Cahaly

“Yeah,” Towery agreed.

Cortez Masto won by 0.9 of a percentage point.

About Blake Masters in Arizona, Towery and Cahaly said he’d ride to victory over Sen. Mark Kelly.

“He’s been doing nothing but coming up,” Towery said. “And [Republican gubernatorial candidate] Kari Lake is clearly leading her race. I think the two end up drifting ahead in Arizona, probably ends up going Republican.”

“Yes, I definitely think Masters wins that,” Cahaly said.

Masters lost by five points. Lake lost by 0.6 of a percentage point.

Hannity then asked Cahaly how he felt about Tiffany Smiley’s chances to unseat Sen. Patty Murray in Washington.

“I’d like to poll it one more time, but the momentum she has, I think she has an excellent chance,” Cahaly replied.

Smiley lost to Murray by 14 points.

To their credit, Cahaly and Towery did correctly predict the Senate races in Ohio and Wisconsin, where Republicans prevailed.

Watch above via Fox News.

