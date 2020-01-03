The first Capitol Hill criticism of the strike, directed by President Donald Trump, which killed leading Iran general Qasem Soleimani, came from Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) — who questioned whether the action would set off a “massive regional war” without Congressional approval. Friday morning on CNN, one former general responded to that critique from the Connecticut senator by saying, essentially: Pipe down.

Appearing on CNN’s New Day, Maj. General James “Spider” Marx (Ret.) scolded Murphy for criticizing the administration for acting without a go-ahead from Congress.

“What I would say to Senator Murphy is, why don’t you just be quiet?” Marx said — eliciting chuckles from CNN anchors and panelists off screen. “Look, when has Iran ever demonstrated self-restraint? I mean, that’s the question I have. So is the world more dangerous today? Maybe it’s more dangerous. But when has it not been dangerous? When have we not been a target of a regime like exists in Tehran? I mean, it happens as a matter of routine.”

Marx went on to call it “amazingly brazen” of Soleimani to visit Baghdad during the attack on the U.S. embassy, and posited that the strike against the Iranian general didn’t have as much to do with the embassy protest as it might seem, on the surface.

“I’m certain what happened was… the president made the determination ‘let’s pull the trigger now,'” Marx said. “And I would say it’s not causably linked to what occurred at the U.S. Embassy a few days before other than he happened to be there checking up on what was taking place.”

Watch above, via CNN.

