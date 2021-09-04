Willard Scott, Today Show Weatherman and First Ronald McDonald, Dies at 87

Willard Scott, the Today Show weatherman known for his jovial personality and on-air flair, passed away on Saturday at the age of 87.

Scott was known for forecasting the weather in costume and wishing individuals turning 100 a happy birthday on-air.

Scott spent 65 years with NBC, three decades of which were at the Today show. According to the obituary posted by Today, Scott began his career as a page at the affiliate station in Washington, D.C. in 1950. In 1955, he began hosting the “Joy Boys” radio program on NBC.

In the 1960s, he hosted children’s television shows, later becoming the first person to play Ronald McDonald.

Scott then worked as a weatherman for a local channel prior to joining Today in 1980.

Al Roker, Scott’s successor, shared a tribute on Instagram, calling him his “second dad.”

“Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris,” Roker wrote. “He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

After sharing the news of Scott’s passing, MSNBC aired an interview from 2013 in which Roker explains why he was inspired by Scott.

“Best advice almost anybody’s given me was the two things he told me: never give up your day job,” Roker said in 2013, later adding, “He said more importantly, always be yourself because they can do whatever they want to you, but they can’t take that away from you.”

Scott did not fully retire from the show until 2015.

Former colleagues and other media personalities were quick to share memories of Scott and send their condolences.

Willard Scott was so special and we will all miss him. My Deepest Condolences. May He Rest In Peace and May His Memory Be A Blessing. pic.twitter.com/VMQWduLSDX — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) September 4, 2021

I am heartbroken that the much loved Willard Scott has passed away. He played such an outsized role in my life & was as warm & loving & generous off camera as he was on. Willard, you didn’t make it to the front of the Smucker’s jar, but you changed so many lives for the better.♥️ pic.twitter.com/aePQnZxf5O — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) September 4, 2021

Sad news. Willard Scott, the long-time TODAY show weatherman known for his outgoing, jovial personality, and celebrating the lives of viewers who had reached their milestone 100th birthdays has died, according to the show. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 4, 2021

My longtime friend in the DC bureau, a ray of sunshine no matter what the weather or how grim the news. Beloved by fans and colleagues alike: Willard Scott, legendary TODAY weatherman, dies at 87 https://t.co/g4Iyep9k2S via @TODAYshow — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) September 4, 2021

Willard Scott was synonymous with joy. Deepest condolences to his family. https://t.co/hBIMRjwA6b — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) September 4, 2021

Here, truly, was a wonderful man. The ultimate broadcaster, with grace and charm as big and bright as a glorious sunny day. https://t.co/sl10jhwdf2 — Keith Morrison (@dateline_keith) September 4, 2021

Willard Scott, longtime weatherman for 'Today,' (and all around nice guy) dies at 87. Willard was one of the first people I ever met in the TV business. He would be doing morning live shots on the lawn at WRC-TV in DC as I came off of the night shifthttps://t.co/rgr2cKEM0m — Lauren Ashburn (@LaurenAshburn) September 4, 2021

