With a Straight Face, Trump Suggests He Saved 100 Million Lives and Says ‘I Don’t Even Talk About It’

During the second part of Bret Baier‘s Fox News interview, Donald Trump praised his own response to Covid-19 under the guise of humility, saying, “There are people that say I saved 100 million lives — I don’t even talk about it.”

Trump backed into the claim by telling a story about “a Democrat friend who is very smart.”

“He said, ‘I don’t understand one thing about you. I watch your rallies, they’re incredible. You talk about defeating ISIS, you talk about taxes, you talk about regulation, you talk about everything. You never said — I’ve never heard you talk about the incredible job did you with the vaccines.’ Because, as you know, I got them done in nine months and it was suppose to take anywhere from five to 12 years.

I broke their ass, ok? And do you know who doesn’t like me too much? The FDA because they were very bureaucratic and I got it done. And he said, ‘You may have saved in the world, throughout the world, a hundred million people and you never talk about it.’ I said, I really don’t want to talk about it because, as a Republican it’s not a great thing to talk about because, for some reason, it’s just not.”

Baier pushed back on Trump and asked, “For some reason?”

“Yeah, for some reason,” Trump shot back. “Because, people love the vaccines, and people hate the vaccines. But, conservatives aren’t — and I understand both sides of it, by the way. I understand both sides very well. What I didn’t do is the mandates — the mandates and the vaccines don’t go.”

After discussing presidential primary rival Gov. Ron DeSantis loving “radical masker” Anthony Fauci, Trump returned to the issue of politics.

“So, the mandates are horrible. And I was always against the mandates. But really on the vaccines, I let the governors make their decisions. But you have a lot of people that love the vaccines. I mean, you do. They happen to be more Democrat than they are Republican.”

