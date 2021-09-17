WV Gov. Jim Justice Says He Won’t Mandate Covid Vaccine But Urges People To Get It: ‘We Just Are Gonna Keep Lining the Body Bags Up’

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice once again expressed frustration with those who are unwilling to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Speaking at a Covid briefing on Friday, the Republican said that the vaccine is “the only thing that I have left in my arsenal that will make this get better.” However, Justice reiterated that he will not issue a mandate for certain workers, as the federal government has done.

“We should absolutely, without any question, in my opinion, not be mandating employees,” he said.

“We’ll get through this,” he lated added. “Unfortunately, today we have an overwhelming amount of deaths: 74 people died. Seventy-four more people have died since Wednesday. And they’ll keep dying. That’s all there is to it. We just are going to keep lining the body bags up, and we’re going to line them up and line them up.”

With just 40% of residents fully vaccinated, West Virginia lags behind much of the rest of the country, which has a 53% vaccination rate.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to do one of two things,” said Justice. “We’re going to run to the fire and get vaccinated right now,” said Justice. “Or we’re going to pile the body bags up until we reach a point in time to where we have enough people that have natural immunities and enough people that are vaccinated. Now, that’s all there is to it. I would really highly encourage you to get vaccinated. Seventy-four deaths.”

You can watch above (the relevant comments start around the 5-minute mark).

h/t: The Recount

