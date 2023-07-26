Yale Business Guru Gushes to MSNBC: Bidenomics Most Successful Intervention Since FDR’s New Deal

Yale Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld praised President Joe Biden’s policies by arguing that it has been the most successful economic intervention since the New Deal.

Sonnenfeld, the senior associate dean for leadership studies at Yale’s School of Management, joined MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to talk about Morgan Stanley crediting Bidenomics for a surprising economic growth that forced the bank to re-evaluate its GDP forecasts. Between the job numbers and Biden’s efforts to counteract inflation, Sonnenfeld rejected recession predictions and the “manufactured malaise” from the GOP.

As O’Donnell praised the Biden Administration’s active involvement in the economy, Sonnenfeld agreed that “across the board, we are seeing the results.” He compared the Bidenomics cynicism to last year’s midterm election predictions of a red wave that failed to live up to the hype.

This is everything that is going in the right direction. The cynicism out there is just something that is being echoed in a circular echo chamber of sorts. The financial facts are something quite different than what the pollsters put out there. The pollsters who got everything out wrong in the fall are the same pollsters, basically, who follow the models: if you can’t protect accurately, you predict often.

While there remains a great deal of public skepticism about Bidenomics, Sonnenfeld concluded by reiterating, “The facts are uniformly positive.”

“The Biden administration has been more successfully, economically interventionist since the New Deal.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

