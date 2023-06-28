Fox News Graphics Trash Economy Live During ‘Bidenomics’ Speech with Inflation & Wage Stats

As President Joe Biden spoke about his new economic plan dubbed “Bidenomics” on Wednesday, Fox News ran a series of graphics with increased inflation and declining wage statistics.

During a televised address to his supporters on Wednesday in Chicago, the 46th president laid out his for boosting the national economy by focusing on growing the middle and working class.

“Today, the US has the highest economic growth rate, leading the world economies since the pandemic, the highest in the world,” Biden said during the speech. We created 13.4 million new jobs, more jobs in two years than any president has ever made.”

“Bidenomics about building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down. And there are three fundamental changes that we decided to make,” he added. “First, it is smart investments in America. Second, educated and empowering American workers to grow the middle class. And third, promoting competition to lower costs to help small businesses.”

As the president made these remarks, Fox News ran graphics that trashed the economy with the following: U.S. consumer prices were up 15% over the last two years, the May inflation rate had grown by 4%, total credit card debt for the first quarter of 2023 was up 28% under Biden, existing home sales had fallen 34% in the last two years, and average hourly earnings dropped 3.1% since the president assumed office.

The new economic plan is at the top of Biden’s political agenda as the 2024 campaign season gains steam.

Watch above via Fox News.

