‘You Can’t Hurt Don-Don, Cuz He’s a Dumb-Dumb’: Mika Brzezinski Slams Pence for Not Publicly Condemning Trump

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski went on a strangely performative tangent to bash Republicans, both for standing behind Donald Trump, and for GOPers who imitate the former president because they think it politically helps them.

Brzezinski started things off on Wednesday by calling Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) a “dumb-dumb” for joining Trump to slam U.S. support for Ukraine in their war against Russia’s invasion. She then invoked her co-host and husband Joe Scarborough to question why Republicans still back Trump despite observing numerous defeats with him as head of the party.

“Donald Trump is a losing proposition! Don’t stand with him, it gets you nowhere,” Brzezinski said. “It gets you somewhere in a primary, and nowhere in every other possibility. And they really want the MAGA base-loving Republicans to shut up! Just shut up! Stop losing, and they can’t.”

Brzezinski continued directing her ire toward DeSantis, who was just slammed by potential 2024 rival Nikki Haley for “copying” Trump as the governor flirts with his own White House run.

Take a look at where this country stands on our democracy! We love it! We don’t like insurrections, dumb-dumbs. Only Donald Trump does.

Brzeznski went on by ripping Mike Pence, saying the former vice president will harshly criticize Trump while he isn’t being recorded, but acts so much more subdued when he is.

I’m sitting here waiting for him to say ‘History will judge Donald Trump on January 6th.’ Oh, that’s right! He only says that when there are no microphones, nobody to actually show what he said, because that would hurt Donald, his friend. You can’t hurt Don-Don, ‘cus he’s a dumb-dumb. He can only say, ‘I’m going to talk about what’s good for America.’ Yeah, you were running out of there, with your people holding the nuclear football, because Donald Trump tried to kill you! Now you want to lose more!

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com