‘You Seem Angry’: Softball OAN Interview With George Santos Turns Tense When Pushed On ‘Sincere Apology’

Fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY) sat down with far-right One America News Network for an interview broadcast on Tuesday and was pushed on his perceived lack of remorse for repeatedly deceiving the public in his successful bid for Congress. The interview began with host Caitlin Sinclair asking mostly softball questions and bonding with Santos over how terrible the media has been to the Congressman who lied about his mother dying as a result of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

“Well, the business of politics is littered at the highest levels with deceit, mistruth, corruption, of course. And this is kind of the time that you’re now entering politics with that climate in mind. I guess where do you want to start? And what is your story, your upbringing, maybe?” Sinclair asked.

“Well, Caitlin, look, I come from humble beginnings. I’ve always said that I grew up in abject poverty in Jackson Heights, in Queens, in New York City. People like me aren’t supposed to do big things in life,” Santos replied, adding:

And when we do, it disrupts the system. And I know that a lot of people want to create this narrative that I faked my way to Congress, which is absolutely, categorically false. I’ve worked hard. I’ve built ground up a career through experience and through knowledge and through self education. And, you know, I think it’s amazing that I have to sit here and be spoken down to on a regular basis yet again by the media. I mean, look, D.C. is theatrical. There’s a lot of theatrics going on in this place 24/7 all year round.

Santos has admitted to lying about everything from his educational and work history to pretending to be a volleyball star and once claiming he managed over a billion dollars at a company the SEC later labeled a “Ponzi scheme.”

“Would you say or is it a fair statement to say that the idea that ‘the end justifies the means’ was maybe a concept that you subscribe to?” Sinclair goes on to ask.

“No, I’m just going to say, look, it was a bad decision, poor judgment. I felt the need to do it because I thought that without a diploma I’d be looked down on and less than the other people,” Santos replied, referring to lying about his education.

“As the end goal became loftier, became one of political ambitions. Did the exaggerations become larger?” Sinclair pushed.

“You’d have to define exaggerations because there’s so many things out there,” shot back Santos.

“Where do you draw the line between right and wrong? And as a public office holder, is there any scenario in which you feel it is okay to lie?” Sinclain then asked.

“No, I don’t think lying is excusable ever, period,” Santos replied with a straight face.

“Right. There’s no circumstance, especially if you’re legislating for the American people right now. So what I might have done during the campaign does not reflect what is being done in the office,” he added.

“History has shown that the American people can pretty much forgive anything, but that starts with a sincere apology. Normally a lot of remorse shown. Prevailing opinion is you have not yet shown that,” Sinclair continued.

“You know, I don’t know what you mean by that, because I have,” Santos replied as Sinclair interjected, “Well, you seem angry. You seem angry.”

“I am not angry at all. I am,” Santos replied.

“Are you sorry?” pushed Sinclair.

“I’ve been. I’ve said I was sorry many times. I’ve behaved as if I’m sorry. Look, if. If you’re. If you want to compare emotions, people show emotions differently. I am sorry. I’m deeply sorry. I feel that calls have been calling supporters to apologize directly to them for that. And, you know, I don’t know what what is asked of me right now when you ask, oh, you have not shown remorse or you don’t seem to look sorry. I don’t know what looking sorry looks like to you, Caitlin,” Santos replied.

“The prevailing opinion out there right now from your voters is that they have not heard a sincere apology from you yet,” Sinclair pushed.

“I’ve made my sincere apology multiple times. I earlier stated that I thoroughly apologize for lying about my education and embellishing the resume. I’ve made that very, very clear. I don’t know what more can be said other than admitting. Is there anything more humbling, humiliating than admitting that on national television? Caitlin?” Santos responded.

“So you say you’re not angry?” Sinclair asked again.

“I’m not angry at all,” Santos replied.

“You’re not angry at what you claim is an agenda by the media trying to take you down,” Sinclair replied, pivoting back to attacking the media.

Watch the full clip above via OAN

