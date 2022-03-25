Zelensky’s Chief-of-Staff Tells C-SPAN That Russian State TV Airs ‘Bullsh*t’ 24/7

Andriy Yermak, the chief-of-staff for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, ripped Russian TV Friday for airing nothing but “bullshit” all day.

In the second month of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world has seen Vladimir Putin’s force commit atrocities. Soldiers have targeted women and children, as well as buses and hospitals.

U.S. officials, including President Joe Biden, accused Russia of committing war crimes this past week.

The world has also had a chance to see how Russian state TV parrots lies, half-truths and, per Yermak, crap.

Yermak appeared on C-SPAN Friday evening with John Herbst, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, to discuss the war Russia has been waging in his country.

During a lengthy conversation, the two discussed military aid to Ukraine, Ukrainian resistance and, in Yermak’s opinion, the need for a no-fly zone to be imposed.

“You talked about the need for additional sanctions on Russia,” Herbst noted, before asking, “What specifically would you like the West, the world to do now?”

Yermak issued a lengthy response to the question.

“I am happy that we decided that our friends, the friends of Ukraine, Ukrainian and international experts will be working,” Yermak said. “They will analyze all sections and make a report how it has worked and propose the new sanctions in the logic that sanctions have to be effective, have to be worked.”

He later attacked Russia’s state media for spouting lies during its 24-hour news cycle, and used some language not commonly heard on C-SPAN.

“It’s terrible, it is impossible to listen how the journalists in the Russian television, 24 hours, issue absolutely bullshit,” he said. “Absolutely fakes. It’s not just part of the fakes. It’s 100% of the fakes. It’s impossible to listen.”

Yermak concluded, “Already more than 130 children [are dead], they continue to talk.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

