Zoe Lofgren Suggests Jan. 6 Committee Scheduled Its Next Hearing for the Daytime So Fox News Would Air It

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) claimed the next hearing from the congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot will be skipping prime time in the hopes of reaching more Fox News viewers.

Speaking with CNN’s Alex Marquardt this week about the upcoming hearing, Lofgren admitted reaching people outside of the CNN viewing bubble was a “factor” in scheduling the hearing for midday on Wednesday, rather than in primetime as the committee has previously done.

“It’s true, it’s not in primetime. I would note, however, that in the past, Fox News does play our hearings if the hearing is in the daytime, so that’s a factor in reaching an audience that is not watching CNN,” the congresswoman said.

Lofgren assured viewers that the hearing will provide new information, though she did not provide specifics. One aspect of the hearings many are looking forward to is testimony by Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. While Lofgren confirmed the committee is speaking to Thomas, she said they need to keep the date a secret to allow her some “dignity.”

“We don’t want to give the date because we want to have some dignity in terms of her walking into the building, but it will be soon,” she said.

The Democrat also revealed the committee is hard at work piecing together their final report, though she said it’s “highly unlikely” it would be ready before the midterm elections.

Another witness Lofgren said the committee was hoping for was former Vice President Mike Pence. The Republican previously indicated he might be willing to talk to the committee, though his “people have since walked it back,” the congresswoman said.

At an event in August, Pence said he would “consider” speaking to the committee if he were to get an “invitation” to be a witness.

Watch above via CNN

