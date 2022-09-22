Ginni Thomas Lawyer Confirms She Has Agreed to Meet With January 6 Committee

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to an interview with the January 6 Committee for their ongoing investigation into the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Mark Paoletta, the attorney representing Mrs. Thomas, confirmed to CNN that the interview will happen. The January 6 Committee has been interested in speaking with Thomas about her conservative activism for some time. The interview’s confirmation comes as the Committee just announced it will resume hearings on September 28.

“As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election,” Paoletta told CNN. “She looks forward to that opportunity.”

For months, Mrs. Thomas has been under scrutiny by the media for her potential involvement in former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overthrow his 2020 election defeat. Reporting on Thomas has shown that she tried to have officials throw out the election results in multiple states, pushed QAnon conspiracy theories to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, was in contact with John Eastman, and also attended Trump’s January 6 rally before it turned into a siege on the Capitol.

The actions of Mrs. Thomas have also drawn scrutiny for her husband because of his place on the Supreme Court. While the Thomases insist that they keep their professional lives separate, there has been a recurring conflict of interest concerns about Mr. Clarence presiding over 2020 election matters in his capacity as a justice.

Watch above via CNN.

