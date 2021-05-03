Facebook Set to Decide Whether Trump Will Be Allowed Back on Platform

The Facebook Oversight Board, a sort of supreme court that delivers rulings and can overturn moderation decisions made by the platform, will deliver its decision on the fate of former President Donald Trump’s page this week.

“The Oversight Board will announce its decision on the case concerning former US President Trump… on May 5, 2021, at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT,” the board posted on Twitter.

The Oversight Board will announce its decision on the case concerning former US President Trump on its website at https://t.co/NNQ9YCrcrh on May 5, 2021 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT. — Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) May 3, 2021

Trump was banned indefinitely from Facebook and Instagram on Jan. 7, one day after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in an effort to thwart the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained in a statement that the ban would last for at least the rest of Trump’s presidency.

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” Zuckerberg wrote. “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Facebook was never Trump’s social media platform of choice, though he commanded a following of more than 35 million people on his Facebook page.

Twitter, where Trump was permanently banned in the aftermath of the Capitol attack, has yet to revise its decision. The former president took a victory lap on Twitter’s declining stock price over the weekend, releasing a statement accusing the platform of opposing free speech.

“Twitter stock ‘plunged’ as results are no longer cutting it for investors,” Trump wrote, calling the platform “boring” and adding: “I guess that’s what happens when you go against FREEDOM OF SPEECH! It will happen to others also.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]