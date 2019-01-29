FBI Director: Russians Still Spreading Disinformation and Foreign Influence on Social Media

FBI Director Christopher Wray indicated at a national security hearing Tuesday that Russian efforts to “weaponize” social media for political influence in the United States are still ongoing, and that it is leading other countries to want to follow suit.

“That’s certainly the FBI’s assessment, not only have the Russians continued to do it in 2018 but we’ve seen indication that they continue to adapt their model and that other countries are taking a very interested eye in that approach,” said Wray, asked about the “IC’s assessment” on Russian online influence.

NSA Director Paul Nakasone agreed with Wray, basing his assessment on an internal social media study led by intelligence officials, which he said had proven to be “very effective.”

“As we prepared for the 2018 midterm we took a very, very close look at the information that was provided there,” said Nakasone. “We understood our adversary very well and understood where their vulnerabilities also lie.”

The two men are part of a larger group of national security officials who appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday to testify on domestic and foreign threats to the United States, as well as future threats to tamper with the 2020 election. Other key witnesses include CIA Director Gina Haspel and National Intelligence Director Dan Coats.

