GOP House Candidate Carl Paladino Backtracks After Calling For Merrick Garland to Be ‘Executed’

Republican House candidate Carl Paladino retreated from his own commentary after saying Attorney General Merrick Garland ought to be put to death over the FBI’s search through Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Paladino, known for praising Adolf Hitler’s leadership, hurling racist comments, and pushing false flag conspiracy theories, gave an interview last week to Matthew Boyle for Breitbart Radio. As he claimed that people like Susan Rice are running the government instead of President Joe Biden, Paladino invoked Garland as he said the AG “should not only be impeached, he probably should be executed.”

“The guy is just lost. He’s a lost soul. He’s trying to get an image, and his methodology is just terrible. To raid the home of a former president is just…People are scratching their heads and they’re saying, ‘What is wrong with this guy?'”

Paladino went on by doubting the Biden administration’s insistence that they did not direct the Justice Department to launch the Mar-a-Lago search where FBI agents found boxes of classified materials.

When asked to clarify his comments saying Garland should be “executed,” Paladino answered “I’m just being facetious.”

The man should be removed from office. He shows his incompetence, he wants to get his face in front of the people and show he’s got some mettle to him, but his choice of issues and choice of methodology is very sad.

Buffalo News reached out to Paladino’s team with a request for comment, and his spokesperson Vish Burra stuck to his claim that the execution comments were made in jest:

“The comment is clear,” Burra said. “Carl does not think Garland should be executed and when you listen to the interview, when asked what he meant, he stated he was being facetious.”

