The FBI skewered a conservative watchdog group on Sunday for pushing a “CLICK BAIT LIE” that accused the bureau of “slow rolling” the release of information on the 2024 assassination attempt against President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In an X post, the FBI’s “Rapid Response” account slammed Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton and his watchdog group.

The FBI was responding to a post from Fitton that said new FBI records show slain gunman Thomas Crooks “emailed local law enforcement before” the assassination attempt. “For whatever reason, FBI is slow rolling the release of records about Butler,” Fitton added.

“This is a CLICK BAIT LIE by Judicial Watch which is now nothing more than the fake news media!,” the FBI’s account hit back. “The unredacted documents are interviews of Thomas Crooks’ by COLLEGE INSTRUCTORS, NOT cops, wherein those instructors reference to having emailed Thomas Crooks about COURSE WORK.”

The feds added, “Maybe if you spent more time on Facts instead of clicks you wouldn’t be a laughing stock.”

This is a CLICK BAIT LIE by @JudicialWatch which is now nothing more than the fake news media! The unredacted documents are interviews of Thomas Crooks' by COLLEGE INSTRUCTORS, NOT cops, wherein those instructors reference to having emailed Thomas Crooks about COURSE WORK.… https://t.co/iHpI6VJ4GK — FBI Rapid Response (@FBI_Response) June 7, 2026

Fitton’s Sunday post was added to a video he shot a year before, in which he accused the FBI of “covering [the assassination attempt] up everyday since” it happened.

He also linked to a story from Judicial Watch two days earlier that said the following:

Judicial Watch announced today that it forced the release of 48 heavily redacted pages from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit revealing that a Butler County Sheriff’s deputy exchanged emails with would-be Trump assassin Thomas Crooks prior to the July 13, 2024, shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania. The records also indicate that a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) officer recovered a “gray remote device” with an antenna from Crooks’ pocket after he was killed.

Those details were botched by Fitton and his site, the FBI argued on Sunday.

FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News last year the bureau determined Crooks acted alone when he shot Trump — and killed rally attendee Corey Comperatore — two years ago. Patel said 485 agents participated in the investigation and more than 1,000 interviews were conducted.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!