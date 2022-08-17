LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed Sues Golf Channel and Analyst in $750 Million Defamation Suit

LIV Golf professional Patrick Reed has sued golf analyst Brandel Chamblee and NBC’s Golf Channel for defamation and is looking for $750 million in damages. The lawsuit takes aim at Chamblee for calling Reed a cheater and for criticizing Reed and others who have left the PGA Tour for the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour.

The lawsuit, which was filed yesterday on Reed’s behalf by attorney Larry Klayman, claims that Chamblee, Golf Channel, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, and league executives “have conspired as joint tortfeasors … to engage in a pattern and practice of defaming Mr. Reed, misreporting information with falsity and/or reckless disregard of the truth … purposely omitting pertinent key material facts to mislead the public, and actively targeting Mr. Reed since he was 23 years old…”

The lawsuit says that Reed “has been abused and endured more than any other golfer from fans or spectators who have been allowed to scream obscenities” because they are glorified by Chamblee and Golf Channel for doing as such, and it argues that defamatory comments “have maliciously caused a hostile workplace environment for Mr. Reed, spilling over to his family.”

Reed faced several allegations of cheating as a member of the PGA Tour. In early 2021, he took a free drop for an embedded ball before consulting a rules official, though he was cleared of any wrongdoing. In late 2019, he received a two-stroke penalty for moving sand away from the ball while taking practice swings in the bunker.

The lawsuit documents some of the comments Reed faces while on the course, which include profane remarks and several mentions of cheating.

The lawsuit also claims that Chamblee and Golf Channel are working with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour to defame anyone involved with LIV Golf. This allegation comes as a judge ruled against three LIV Golf players who tried to argue their way into the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Reed himself departed the PGA Tour for LIV Golf in June.

The LIV Golf tour has faced backlash for its Saudi-backed funding. In late July, 9/11 Families United spoke out against hosting a tournament so close to the of the deadly terror attack.

LIV Golf‘s next tournament is set for Sept. 2-4 in Boston.

