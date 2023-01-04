Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells McCarthy Opponents to Stop ‘Living In Conservative Fantasy Land’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out once more at Republicans opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for Speaker of the House. The Georgia congresswoman even told her fellow Republicans to stop “living in conservative fantasy land.”

Greene joined Charlie Kirk on Wednesday as McCarthy continued to fail hitting the threshold to be elected to lead his party in the House. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and others have led a small coalition that refused to vote for McCarthy three times on Tuesday and continued the opposition in multiple Wednesday votes.

Greene acknowledged she shares some of the same “conservative fantasies” as Gaetz and others, but accused the fringe Republicans of not getting “real work” done.

“We can’t live in conservative fantasy land, although I share those same conservative fantasies with the group of 20, but you can’t do real work there because it’s not real,” Greene said.

Greene has been highly critical of her fellow Republicans opposing McCarthy, even calling them liars for nominating Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), a Republican who did not express an interest in running. He even nominated McCarthy only moments before Gaetz nominated Jordan on Tuesday.

“OK, when you have Matt Gaetz and the rest of the group going out there saying Jim Jordan is going to be Speaker, but, yet, Jim Jordan doesn’t want to be Speaker,” she said. “That’s lying to the American people, Charlie! And I’m not going to support any lying to the American people.”

She also dismissed Byron Donalds (R-FL), who was nominated on Wednesday, as not a “serious” candidate.

Greene went after her “friends” in the Freedom Caucus earlier this week after McCarthy initially failed, the congresswoman saying she was “furious” at the caucus.

