Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) continues to take on her own flank of the Republican Party and shut down the five hard-right GOP House members who refuse to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for House speaker.

“Jim is publicly supporting McCarthy & does not want to be Speaker,” Greene wrote on Twitter Thursday, adding:

Jim wants to chair Judiciary & the left is terrified of him bc he’s going to be great!

If he’s Speaker he can’t lead investigations into the FBI & DOJ.

He’ll have his hands & talents tied with Speaker duties.

The controversial Republican added, “I love Jim Jordan. He endorsed me when practically no one else would. And because of that I want to see Jim do exactly what he wants to do and will be amazing at, Chairman of Judiciary. He’s worked hard and is prepared like no other Republican. And America needs him to do it.”

Greene’s comments echo remarks she made in mid-December blasting Republican holdouts against McCarthy.

“It’s time for my friends in the Never Kevin Caucus to stop lying to the base just bc they don’t like Kevin McCarthy,” Greene wrote on Twitter.

“They do not have a plan and there is no consensus candidate,” she added, concluding, “Sabotaging the country for personal reasons is not brave or righteous, it’s selfish and foolish.”

Greene concluded her most recent thread by taking direct aim at House members refusing to support McCarthy:

Time to be honest to America about the Speaker’s race. Not play up our conservative fantasies and sell Speaker candidates that don’t want to be Speaker.

The Never movement in the Republican Party is only hurting America and needs to end.

Let’s get it together and Save America!

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), one of five GOP House members that are “hard no votes” against McCarthy as House speaker, detailed his plan to keep McCarthy out of the speakership in an interview last week.

The Virginia Republican told the Politico Playbook that “[a]nti-McCarthy members are currently plotting to back” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) “on the first ballot … to prove McCarthy can’t get the gavel.”

Politico sums up the rest of the plan:

But once the second ballot is called, they’ll begin coalescing around another, unnamed candidate—a GOP lawmaker most have already agreed upon, Good said, but will not name for fear of hurting this person’s candidacy.

Good did say, however, that this mystery person “cannot be part of, and they are not part of, the effort to block McCarthy.”

