Marjorie Taylor Greene LOSES IT on Fellow MAGA Republicans Gaetz, Boebert, and Others: ‘I Am Furious!’

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) let loose on Tuesday on her “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus over their opposition to Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid to become House speaker.

Greene lit into her colleagues while talking with reporters in the Capitol.

“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving to the country that they don’t care about doing the right thing for America,” she began.

“They’re proving to the country that they’re just distractions. And that’s that’s not what we need to do as a party. That’s why Republicans fail. And I’m really tired of it,” Greene concluded in a clip from Right Side Broadcasting.

Greene later stopped and spoke at length to C-SPAN and specifically ripped her fellow MAGA Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Chip Roy (R-TX), Bob Good (R-VA), and Scott Perry (R-PA). Greene listed instances in which each of her fellow Freedom Caucus members betrayed the MAGA base or took support from McCarthy.

Greene began her remarks to C-SPAN by slamming her colleagues for making specific demands for themselves from McCarthy.

“We have been negotiating, talking, debating back and forth in our conference, trying to come to a really good rules package. And it’s amazing. As a matter of fact, I’ll quote Matt Gaetz. He said, ‘It’s exquisite,’ Greene began, adding:

That’s what he said on our conference call on Sunday. But in that conference meeting there, we found out that there were several members, three, in fact, that went in last night and were demanding positions for themselves, demanding gavel positions, demanding subcommittees, demanding for people to be taken off committees and people to be put on committees. Three, three Republicans out of our 222. I want you all to know I have not done that for myself. The only thing I have done is is debate and and request and argue among my peers for the right things, for the rules package and for our agenda for the American people. And that’s the only thing I’ve done. I haven’t asked for one thing for my for myself. And I’m the only Republican that has zero committees. So you would think I would be the one in there asking for something. But I haven’t done that. But I find out that it’s my Freedom Caucus colleagues and my supposed friends that went and did that, and they asked nothing for me. Nothing. That’s what I found out in there. I’m furious.

Greene then called out each of her colleagues by name.

“Well, let me tell you something. While the conservatives that the base supports and believes in, let me let me remind everyone, they’re not perfect either. Scott Perry, before his general election, refuse to vote against the bill. That was all about the gay marriage bill. He didn’t, but he he refused to vote against it. He voted for it. Then when it came back around after his election, he was able to vote against it. Conservatives would not like that,” Greene raged, adding:

Let me remind everyone this, Matt Gaetz, who has compared Kevin McCarthy to Paul Ryan, my friend Matt Gaetz. He supported Paul Ryan almost more than anyone. It’s still on his social media. As a matter of fact, his first vote in Congress was for Paul Ryan as speaker, and then he cheered him on for nearly a year and a half or more when people like me were at home furious that Paul Ryan’s speakership, because it wasn’t passing the MAGA agenda that we all supported. Chip Roy, he refused to object on January 6th. That’s not what our base wanted. He also set out the vote for the January 6th committee.

“There’s many more. Bob Good. $2 million from Kevin McCarthy to get elected. Lauren Boebert under $2 million from Kevin McCarthy to get elected. Many more people have taken Kevin McCarthy’s money to get elected, and then there’s a few of them that don’t want to support him as speaker,” she continued.

“So imagine that, this is not anything about the country. This is all about ‘Never Kevin.’ They just don’t like Kevin McCarthy. And you cannot be successful in anything if you aren’t able to walk in a room, make your make what you want and get a deal done, and then walk away with the ‘W’ and get to work and not worry about who you like and who you don’t like,” Greene continued, concluding:

This is not about prom king. This is not about a pastor. This is about electing a person to sit in the speaker’s chair so that we can all get to work. And out of 222 Republicans. Let me remind everyone, there’s 218 votes to get something passed. That means all of us are powerful, every single faction in the Republican Party. So there is not going to be a tiny little group that is going to demand their way because they want subcommittee chairs and they want certain power positions. That is not how this works. And that is the worst thing they could do for the country. And I’m furious over it and I’m going to continue calling them out. We will be fighting this out.

Greene’s latest remarks echo posts she has made on social media, publicly supporting McCarthy with the argument that the GOP needs to actually govern and deliver on their agenda.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN

