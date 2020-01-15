Meghan McCain pressed Michael Bloomberg on The View by asking him whether Democrats do enough to condemn antisemitism and bigotry when it comes from the left instead of the right.

The former New York City mayor faced a broad range of questions during his appearance on Wednesday, and when it was McCain’s turn, she started things off by invoking the machete attack that left multiple people wounded last month at a Chanukah party.

“You are Jewish and it’s easy to call out white nationalism when you see it and anti-Semitism with someone with a MAGA hat or on the alt-right, but Democrats, in my opinion, have been a lot more reticent to call it out on their side,” McCain said. “As the first Jewish president, what would you do here in New York to help heal, but also in our country nationally?”

McCain concluded her question by saying “this is not a partisan issue and, for some reason, Democrats on the left seem to have a harder time calling it out.”

“I hope that’s not true,” Bloomberg answered, to which, McCain amended her statement in reference to “some, not all.” Bloomberg pivoted to inclusivity on college campuses before saying “I think it comes from the top.”

“In the end, if the the president of the United States said ‘we’re not going to tolerate this, stop it,’ in your family, if your mother or father said that when you were a young kid, you would have stopped it. The mayor, the governor, everybody, we have a responsibility to set the moral tone and to tell people that are doing something wrong to stop it.”

The conversation continued as Bloomberg and the panel discussed issues of inequality in America, and how to address them by providing greater educational and economic opportunities.

Watch above, via ABC

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]