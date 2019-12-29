Five People Stabbed During Hanukkah Celebration at Rabbi’s Home in New York

Multiple people were stabbed and wounded in an attack at the house of a rabbi during Hanukkah celebrations on Saturday night.

The attack occurred as people gathered at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg’s home in Monsey for Hanukkah. Per the New York Times:

It was a terrifying scene, the officials and witness reported, saying that the violence occurred at about 10 p.m. as numerous people were celebrating Hanukkah at the home of the rabbi, Chaim Rottenberg, in Monsey, which is in an area with a large population of ultra-Orthodox Jews. “I was praying for my life,” said Aron Kohn, 65, who said he was in the rabbi’s home at the time. “He started attacking people right away as soon as he came in the door. We didn’t have time to react at all.”

The suspect is in custody.

One local official said to the Times, “Obviously, there’s been a history in the region of violent attacks upon the Orthodox community. This is something very nightmarish to have happen in our town.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement last night, “I am horrified by the stabbing of multiple people at a synagogue in Rockland County tonight — the latest in a string of attacks against members of the Jewish community in New York this week.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]