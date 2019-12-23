New York’s Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vetoed a bipartisan bill giving federal judges the ability to marry people because he disapproves that the law would extend to Donald Trump appointees.

The legislation was sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Liz Krueger and passed both branches of the New York State Legislature by wide margins. It passed the Democratic-controlled state Senate by a 61-to-1 vote and it passed the Democratic-controlled state Assembly by a 144-to-2 tally.

“I cannot in good conscience support legislation that would authorize such actions by federal judges who are appointed by this federal administration,” Cuomo’s veto message said, according to NBC News.

“President Trump does not embody who we are as New Yorkers,” the Democratic governor added Friday. “The cornerstones that built our great state are diversity, tolerance and inclusion. Based on these reasons, I must veto this bill.”

The bill would have allowed all federal judges in the state of New York to officiate weddings.

Krueger said in a statement that “I didn’t consider this to be a major issue.”

“Four years ago, we gave the governor the ability to perform marriages,” she continued. “Two years ago, we gave legislators that ability. Marriage in New York is inclusive, equal, and open to all who want it. So when it was suggested to me that we expand it to federal judges, I thought, ‘Why not? The more the merrier!’

