President Donald Trump bashed the “far-left” and “Marxists” during his address to a large crowd in front of the White House on Saturday to celebrate the 244th anniversary of the nation’s independence.

“We are now in the process of defeating the radical Left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing,” Trump said. “Our inventor, scientists, doctors and researchers have improved the lives of billions and billions of people all around the world. Our brave astronauts, planted the American flag on the moon and America will be the first nation to land on Mars.”

The president also turned his attention to China, blaming them for COVID-19 as cases in the U.S. continue to rise. The speech comes as protests and autonomous zones have sprung up in cities across the country, including at the doorstep of the White House.

“And then we got hit by the virus that came from China. And we’ve made a lot of progress, our strategy is moving along well,” Trump added. “It goes out in one area and rears back its ugly face in another area. But we’ve learned a lot. We’ve learned how to put out the flame.”

Trump also took on the media, adding that by criticizing him they “slander American people”and “generations of heroes who gave their lives for America. “You are dishonoring people fighting for freedom in the Civil War — you slander them,” Trump said while addressing the media.

At least 127,000 people have died of the coronavirus in the U.S., with more than 2.8 million confirmed cases, according to the Washington Post. The large crowd gathered in front of the White House did not appear to be socially distancing.

