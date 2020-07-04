Kanye West Announces His Bid For The Presidency

Kanye West announced that he is running for the presidency of the United States on the 244th anniversary of the nation’s Independence.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION,” West said in a Saturday night tweet. The billionaire rapper previously floated the idea of running last year at the Fast Company’s Innovation Festival.

“When I run for President in 2024,” West vowed last November. “What y’all laughing at? We would create so many jobs! I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye’s crazy — one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing, they got no opinion, they’re so scared!”

Tesla founder Elon Musk has already voiced his support for the rapper tweeting, “You have my full support!”

West has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and even suggested last April that would vote for him come November.

“And we know who I’m voting on,” said West in an interview with GQ Magazine. “And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I’m still here!”

It is unclear if West has filed any official paperwork that would allow him to run for president. Both parties have already announced the dates for their national conventions where they are expected to nominate Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

