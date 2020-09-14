Josie Huang is a news reporter for the Los Angeles NPR affiliate KPCC and area news outlet LAist. Saturday night, she was arrested by Los Angeles Sheriff Department while covering arrests following an ambush shooting of two police officers in the Compton area of Los Angeles.

Huang was capturing an arrest of a suspect on her iPhone when an officer turned to her. Her phone continued to record the event, the video of which she was able to share in a Twitter thread below. She was arrested and charged with obstructing the peace. One can hear her telling the officers, “you guys are hurting me” and “stop it.”

The Sheriff’s Department asserts that the reporter was not wearing proper credentials. According to LAist reporting:

Sheriff’s officials allege that Huang, an award-winning journalist, obstructed justice. The department initially refused to provide details of what happened, but later, Deputy Juanita Navarro of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau confirmed that deputies took Huang into custody on suspicion of obstruction of justice by “interfering with a lawful arrest.” Huang said she was trying to document the arrest of a protester, an account in line with her video from the scene. Navarro also said Huang “didn’t have proper credentials,” but she was clearly wearing press credentials around her neck. A tweet from the Sheriff’s Department at 2:19 a.m. Sunday includes a false claim that Huang did not identify herself as a journalist. Huang told deputies at least five separate times that she was a reporter and KPCC staffer in less than a minute, according to the recording.

The shooting was captured by a nearby security camera and eventually shared by President Donald Trump with a message that “Animals that must be hit hard!” which has raised the profile of a horrible local tragedy to a national issue during a heated political campaign in which “law and order” is an issue.

Read Huang’s thread below:

Last night I was arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer by @LASDHQ after videotaping their interactions with protesters in Lynwood. This is what I remember and what I have on video and audio. — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

I was at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood last night covering a press conference led by Sheriff Villanueva about the shooting of two deputies. One of the deputies is a mom of a 6 year-old. I felt my chest tighten thinking about the little boy. https://t.co/6BpQheAnAU — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

After the press conference, I went to my car in the hospital garage and was tying things up on the phone with 1 of my editors. It was almost 11 pm. Then I heard loud shouting outside the garage, so I went to check things out. I had on a lanyard around my neck with a press ID. — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

A handful of men were on the sidewalk. A couple were carrying large flags. Others were filming deputies and taunting them. One deputy pointed a weapon at the protesters. I started filming on my phone, standing off to the side. No one took issue with me being there. pic.twitter.com/ibanS1seyP — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

I texted video to editors. When I looked up from my phone, the small group of men had dispersed & deputies were following at least 1 man down the street. I walked behind, using the zoom on my camera so I could keep physical distance. A couple deputies looked at me as I filmed. pic.twitter.com/q5Qdf4IY3N — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

Here’s more of the video, the zoom is still on. I saw a commotion ahead of me. Deputies rushed one man and chased another. I was filming an arrest when suddenly deputies shout “back up.” Within seconds, I was getting shoved around. There was nowhere to back up. pic.twitter.com/Y0amc46NZr — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

Here’s more of the video, the zoom is still on. I saw a commotion ahead of me. Deputies rushed one man and chased another. I was filming an arrest when suddenly deputies shout “back up.” Within seconds, I was getting shoved around. There was nowhere to back up. pic.twitter.com/Y0amc46NZr — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

After my phone drops, it keeps recording and it captures two deputies damaging my phone by kicking and stepping on it. I can hear myself in the background shouting: “You guys are hurting me” and “Stop it.” It feels very out-of-body to play this back. pic.twitter.com/8o1kdjqlA9 — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

I was put in the back of a patrol car — the start of some 5 hours in LASD custody that began with the deputy refusing to uncuff me so I could put my face covering back on, telling me I just had a “scrape” when I was bleeding from my foot and not giving me back a shoe — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

I’m grateful to the crew at @ABC7 @abc7leanne for filming what happened to me last night, and for Leanne and @OSV227Hex getting my phone back to me which let me share my videos. I know it is important to document what happened. Said phone is somehow alive! pic.twitter.com/EOCpilxUrq — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

Thank you all for the support and to the loveliest colleagues at @KPCC and @LAist. Our newsroom works really hard to cover our community and is proud to exercise our 1st Amendment rights, along with all the rest of you. — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

Thank you https://t.co/5ajOiRV1m6 for what is the clearest footage of my arrest by @LASDHQ. It’s how I remember it — like being tossed around in the ocean and then slammed into rock pic.twitter.com/G3rfCR1NiI — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 14, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]