Members of President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign are trying to spin Trump’s face mask appearance in the president’s favor as cases of the coronavirus rise in the U.S.

Trump finally donned a dark navy face mask while visiting the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Saturday after months of refusing to wear one in spite of the growing coronavirus pandemic. Moments after photos and videos of the president wearing a mask hit social media, members of Trump’s campaign were already working to give him the best possible coverage.

“Rocking a mask like a boss,” tweeted Erin Perrine, the campaign’s director of communications. Campaign Manager Brad Parscale tweeted out the Trump’s photo with the caption “#AmericaFirst.”

Rocking a mask like a boss 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MVWA7YIrKX — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) July 11, 2020



Other Trump allies, including Trump 2020 Senior Adviser Jason Miler, took aim at Trump’s Democratic opponent, tweeting, “Joe Biden is finished.”

Joe Biden is finished. pic.twitter.com/cYjerzBBay — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) July 11, 2020

“I’ll probably have a mask if you must know,” Trump said on Friday after aides reportedly pleaded with him to wear facial protection for the hospital visit. “I’ll probably have a mask. I think when you’re in a hospital especially in that particular setting, where you are talking to a lot of soldiers, people that in some cases just got off the operating table. I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask. I’ve never been against masks but I do believe they have a time and a place.”

The number of coronavirus deaths in the United States is still on the rise with over 130,000 deaths and 3.2 million confirmed cases, according to the Washington Post.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]