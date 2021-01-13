Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told her Instagram followers the tale of her harrowing hours during last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection, including her fear that her own congressional colleagues might turn her over to the mob.

During an Instagram livestream, AOC told viewers about a “traumatizing event” that left her shaken.

“I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die,” she said, and while she said she couldn’t go into specifics because of security reasons, she added, “I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive.”

Ocasio-Cortez also revealed that she didn’t feel safe when she was instructed to shelter with other members because “there were QAnon and white-supremacist sympathizers and, frankly, white-supremacist members of Congress in that extraction point who I know and who I have felt would disclose my location and would create opportunities to allow me to be hurt, kidnapped, et cetera.”

“So I didn’t even feel safe around other members of Congress,” AOC said.

Another Democratic congresswoman, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, revealed Tuesday that several Republican members gave “reconnaissance” tours to would-be rioters on the eve of the insurrection, and three other Democrats who were forced to shelter with Republicans who refused to wear masks have been infected with COVID-19. Also on Tuesday, several Republicans, led by Rep. Lauren Boebert, pushed past Capitol Police after setting off magnetometers outside the House floor.

Watch the video above via Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

