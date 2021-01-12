comScore
Do Metal Detectors Pick Up Irony?

House Republicans Rage Against ‘Unconstitutional’ Metal Detectors Now Installed Outside Chamber After Violent Riots

By Reed RichardsonJan 12th, 2021, 10:21 pm

Manu Raju Captures Lines at House Chamber Metal Detector

Rules for thee, but not for me?

House Republicans furiously lashed out at — and brazenly disobeyed — new safety protocols that American schoolchildren, air travelers, and sports fans must abide by every day. Newly-installed metal detectors put in place outside the House chamber — in response to last week’s violent insurrection in the Capitol — ignited both anger and hyperbole among some of the most ardent fans of the president who incited that attack.

Per a NBC News report, the extra layer of security quickly became a flash point for some Republican lawmakers, who wanted to enter the House chamber unimpeded for floor votes. After lines began forming to enter and Capitol police begin asking to wand members of Congress who triggered the detectors, a small contingent of far right Republicans began to complain and flout the protocols.

CNN’s Congressional correspondent, Manu Raju, captured some of the outrage.

One House Republican from Arizona, Rep. Debbie Lesko, angrily condemned the idea that Capitol police should be able to sweep to ensure no weapons were being brought onto the House floor. This new security measure, which is already in place in thousands of official government offices and courthouses around the country, amounted to “being wanded like criminals,” she claimed. Lesko then upped the ante of absurdity, saying the upgraded security response to the unprecedented attack on the Capitol was tantamount to living in “[Nancy] Pelosi’s communist America.”

Congressman Greg Steube (FL), not at all overreacting, described the new layer of House security protocols with a term more commonly used to characterize things like war crimes and genocide.

Ohio Congressman and election fraud conspiracist Rep. Jim Jordan also complained about the inconvenience that everyone who boards a commercial airplane must endure.

Fellow Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers made the judicial assessment that the metal detectors are “unconstitutional.”

MAGA superfan Rep. Louie Gohmert (TX) simply skirted around the screening and all but dared the police to do anything.

Others walked through, set off the magnetometer, but then refused to stop for a personal search.

Among that group was newly-elected Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (CO), who was last making headlines for faking a video about carrying a concealed weapon to Congress — which would be illegal.

Democrats in Congress, however, found the selective GOP outrage a bit too much. Newly-elected Rep. Cori Bush (MO), mocked the Republican pushback as little more than entitled, out-of-touch whining: “Have you ever had a job before?!”

Added Rep. Don Beyer to the GOP hyperventilating: “Get over yourselves”:

