Rep. Mikie Sherrill Alleges Congress Members Gave ‘Reconnaissance’ Tours On Day Before Capitol Raid



Rep. Mikie Sherrill claimed she saw members of Congress leading people through the Capitol Building on January 5th, the day before the deadly insurrection by Trump supporters who had assembled hours before for a pro-Trump “Save America Rally.”

The New Jersey Democratic Congresswoman who represents the 11th district of the Garden state called the tour “reconnaissance for the next day” when insurrectionists took part in a deadly siege on the legislative branch.”

Sherrill made those claims during a 13-minute webstream that went live Wednesday night and flatly blamed Congress members that “incited this violent crowd,” though she did not name any members of Congress by name. Sherrill said (transcribed by NewJersey.com):

“We can’t have a democracy if members of Congress are actively helping the president overturn the elections results. And so not only do I intend to see that the president is removed and never runs for office again and doesn’t have access to classified material, I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him; those members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 – a reconnaissance for the next day; those members of Congress that incited this violent crowd; those members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy; I’m going to see they are held accountable, and if necessary, ensure that they don’t serve in Congress.” Sherrill did not specify if the “groups” were Trump

It’s been a full week since the deadly insurrection occurred on Capitol Hill. In the past day or so, Congress has greatly increased security, not just surrounding the perimeter, but even within the congressional chambers as well. Metal detectors were placed outside the House chamber for the first time in US history, which angered a number of Republicans.

Sherrill’s allegations are not yet verified, but details have emerged that several Republican members of congress helped organize the rally before the deadly insurrection. Far-right Trump supporter Ali Alexander, a top organizer of the January 6th rally in Washington, D.C. that turned deadly, claimed he was aided in putting on the event by Republican legislators in Congress.

In a number of Periscope live streams ahead of the march, the “Stop the Steal” organizer claimed that among those assisting him were Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL).

Watch the full video at NewJersey.com.

