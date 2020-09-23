Cindy McCain made the media rounds Wednesday morning to discuss her recent endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden and rare crossing of party lines. During an appearance on Good Morning America, the widowed wife of Senator John McCain was confronted by anchor George Stephanopoulos about a dismissive tweet sent early Wednesday morning by President Donald Trump.

Ms. McCain’s endorsement of Biden over Trump was not terribly surprising, except that it, of course, flouts the famous 11th commandment made famous by President Ronald Reagan that “thou shalt speak ill of any fellow Republican.” Ms. McCain might be forgiven by steadfast members of the GOP for breaking that rule, as her late husband has long been a victim of Trump’s animus and, what some may say unfair, criticism as Senator McCain is no longer around to defend himself. To wit:

I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband’s request. Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog. So many BAD decisions on Endless Wars & the V.A., which I brought from a horror show to HIGH APPROVAL. Never a fan of John. Cindy can have Sleepy Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2020

After Ms. McCain explained the many reasons why she is throwing in with her late husband’s former colleague, Stephanopoulos asked her to respond to Trump’s tweet. A steely-eyed Cindy McCain sat silent for a few seconds, which seems a relative eternity on live television, before saying that she had no comment.

Watch above via ABC

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]